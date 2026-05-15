The Packers consider Parsons (ACL) a candidate to begin the 2026 regular season on the PUP list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parsons is reportedly expected to miss the first three to four games of the regular season as he works his way back from surgery undergone in late December to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Once activated, he would likely still need time to ramp back up to his usual full workload. With Rashan Gary having been dealt to Dallas in March, rookie fourth-rounder Dani Dennis-Sutton will help keep the pass-rushing corps steady until Parsons is 100 percent healthy. This latest update aligns with the recovery timelines that have consistently been attached to Parsons throughout the offseason.