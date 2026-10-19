Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Parsons (knee) won't practice in Week 7, Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports. "He has to clear some hurdles yet before we get to that point," LaFleur said.

With Green Bay not yet ready to open Parsons' 21-day practice window this week, the star edge rusher can safely be ruled out from making his 2026 debut Sunday in Detroit. LaFleur isn't dismissing the possibility of Parsons playing Week 8 versus the Panthers, though because that game will be a Thursday night matchup, the five-time Pro Bowler may face an uphill battle to gain clearance. At this point, the Packers' Week 9 matchup with the Patriots on Nov. 8 looks to be a more realistic target for Parsons to make his return to action, after his 2025 season came to an end when he tore his ACL on Dec. 14.