Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Parsons (knee) hasn't experienced any setbacks but won't be cleared to practice this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Because he was placed on the PUP list July 28, Parsons has been eligible to resume practicing since Week 2, but the Packers aren't yet ready to open his 21-day evaluation window. Parsons had previously told Ryan Wood of USA Today that the Packers' Oct. 18 game against the Cowboys was a "very realistic" target for him to make his 2026 debut, but in order for that to happen, the star edge rusher would likely have to start practicing by next week.