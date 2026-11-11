Parsons (knee/illness) officially was limited at Wednesday's jog-through.

Prior to Wednesday's session, head coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today that Parsons wasn't slated to participate Wednesday due to an illness, but he instead did enough to avoid a DNP listing. On top of that, Parsons is expected to return to team drills later this week, so it'll be interesting to see if he goes down as a full participant Thursday and/or Friday. The Packers are exactly one week into a 21-day window in which to evaluate Parsons and activate him from IR, so the team likely will continue to exercise caution with his return to action.