The Packers moved Parsons (knee) from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list Sunday, meaning he'll miss the first four games of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parsons was lost for the 2025 season Week 15 when he sustained a torn ACL in his left knee, but not before fulfilling expectations following his blockbuster arrival from Dallas prior to Week 1. Overall, he recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 regular-season contests, marking his fifth straight campaign to begin his career with at least 12.0 sacks. Based on comments made by Parsons to Ryan Wood of USA Today on Aug. 4, the pass rusher is aiming to return Week 6, but with Sunday's transaction, his first possible return date is a Week 5 matchup with the Bears.