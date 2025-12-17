The Packers placed Parsons (ACL) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Parsons' placement on IR comes after he sustained a season-ending torn left ACL during Green Bay's loss to the Broncos in Week 15. In his inaugural campaign with the Packers, Parsons appeared in 14 regular-season contest and racked up 41 tackles (19 solo) including 12.5 sacks. He also had one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that Parsons isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign, but it's possible he could miss only the first three games of the regular season based on the usual recovery timetable for Green Bay players who undergo ACL reconstruction procedures.