Parsons (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons has yet to practice in full since joining the Packers on Aug. 28., but he did manage three consecutive limited sessions this week, keeping him in play for Sunday's divisional contest. Despite his questionable designation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that the All-Pro edge rusher is expected to suit up Week 1. If Parsons can play through his back issue, he'll likely line up opposite Rashan Gary to form one of the NFL's scariest pass-rush tandems. Should Parsons be sidelined, though, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare would likely see increased first-team defensive work.