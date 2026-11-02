Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers' "intention" is for Parsons (knee) to resume practicing in Week 9, Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports. "It's gonna be a process trying to get him back," LaFleur said. "We're hopeful he'll be able to get out there sometime this week."

Once the Packers officially designate Parsons for return from the PUP list, the team will have 21 days to evaluate him in practice before reinstating him to the 53-man roster. Parsons, who is working his way back from the torn ACL he sustained last December, doesn't appear to be in consideration to play this Sunday against the Patriots if he resumes practicing this week. Instead, the Packers are targeting their Nov. 25 game against the Rams in Week 12 for Parsons' debut, per Ian Rapoport of ESPN. The star edge rusher is initially expected to be limited to individual work once the Packers open his 21-day window before potentially advancing to team drills in Week 10.