Parsons recorded one solo tackle, including 1.0 sacks, during Green Bay's win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Parsons has now brought his sack total to 6.5 across seven regular-season appearances with Green Bay. That total puts him at sixth in the league, trailing teammate Rashan Gary (7.5 sacks). Parsons will have a chance to add to his impressive numbers Week 9 at home against the Panthers. Bryce Young (ankle) could have his mobility hampered if cleared to suit up, and veteran backup Andy Dalton looked overwhelmed while taking seven sacks versus Buffalo in Week 8.