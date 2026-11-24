Parsons (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rams, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Though he remains on the PUP list, Parsons looks on track to be activated by the 4 p.m. ET deadline Wednesday for the Packers to make Week 12 roster moves. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Parsons received final clearance Monday from his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, to make his 2026 debut in what will mark the star edge rusher's first appearance since he tore the ACL in his left knee Dec. 14, 2025. Given that he hasn't been listed as anything more than a limited participant in practice since being designated for return from the PUP list back on Nov. 4, Parsons could be operating with some playing-time restrictions in his first game in just over 11 months.