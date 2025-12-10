Packers' Micah Parsons: Quiet output in Week 14 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons finished Sunday's 28-21 victory against Chicago with one assisted tackle and two QB hits.
Parsons reached Chicago QB Caleb Williams on two occasions, but he wasn't able to extend his sack streak to three games. The talented pass rusher still has a good chance of surpassing his career-best regular-season mark of 14.0 sacks, as he's at 12.5 sacks with four games left on the schedule.
