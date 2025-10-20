Packers' Micah Parsons: Racks up three sacks
By RotoWire Staff
Parsons recorded five tackles (four solo) and a career-high 3.0 sacks in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.
Parsons had registered 2.0 or 2.5 sacks on several occasions, but he had never before taken down the quarterback three times himself until his sixth game with the Packers. Thanks to the surge Parsons is up to 5.5 sacks, which ties him for sixth in the league with two games to go in Week 7.
