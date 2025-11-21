Packers' Micah Parsons: Remains limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (pectoral) recorded a limited practice session Thursday.
Parsons has been dealing with the pec injury for the last few weeks. He has been limited in each practice since Week 10, but that hasn't resulted in him missing any game action. As such, Parsons should be expected to suit up Sunday versus Minnesota provided he practices in some capacity again Friday.
