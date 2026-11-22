Parsons (knee) is "on track" to return from the PUP list to make his season debut Wednesday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since Green Bay opened his 21-day practice window Nov. 4, the Week 12 matchup with the Rams always looked to be the target date for Parsons' debut. The star pass rusher has gradually increased the intensity of his practice activity over the past two and a half weeks, and he appears to have thus far avoided any setbacks with his surgically repaired knee. Assuming all goes swimmingly for Parsons during the Packers' three Week 12 practices, he should be formally activated in the hours leading up to Wednesday's contest.