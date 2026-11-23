Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Parsons (knee) has received clearance to return to action Wednesday at the Rams.

Parsons remains on the reserve/PUP list and continued to be listed as a limited participant on injury reports as of Monday, but per Rapoport the pass rusher is closing in on his first game action since Dec. 14, 2025, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee. Assuming he's activated by Wednesday afternoon and gains active status that evening, he at least will be a part of the Packers' pass-rush rotation, but the team may ease him back in considering the severity of last year's injury.