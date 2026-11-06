Parsons (knee) officially was ruled out for Sunday's contest in New England.

After the Packers designated Parsons for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he logged three straight limited sessions as he ramps up for his first game action since Dec. 14, 2025 in Denver, when he tore the ACL in his left knee. Parsons himself told Ryan Wood of USA Today that he won't "pinpoint a day" for his return, but his 21-day window conveniently ends on Wednesday, Nov. 25, when the Packers take on the Rams in Los Angeles.