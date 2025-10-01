Parsons tallied three tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Green Bay's 40-40 tie to Dallas on Sunday.

Parsons was able to overcome a lingering back injury to play Sunday against the team that selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was quiet for most of the night, but he was credited for a crucial sack on Dak Prescott while the Cowboys were in the red zone, which led to a Brandon Aubrey 22-yard field goal two plays later. The Packers are on a bye for Week 5, so the extra week off should help Parsons with his back issue that stemmed from training camp. He's up to 2.5 sacks through four games, and he'll look to add to that total in the Packers' Week 6 tilt against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 12.