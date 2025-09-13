Parsons logged two assisted tackles, including 0.5 sacks, during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Parsons was limited to just 30 defensive snaps in his Packers debut against the Lions this past Sunday due to a lingering back issue. He was cleared to play Thursday and saw an uptick in playing time, seeing the field for 47 snaps on defense. He combined with Edgerrin Cooper on a 10-yard sack on Jayden Daniels early in the third quarter, and Parsons led both teams with three QB hits. The addition of Parsons has fortified the Packers' defense, who have yielded just 31 points over the first two games of the regular season against teams who made the NFC playoffs in 2024. The Packers' next contest takes place Sunday, Sept. 21 against the Browns in Cleveland, and the additional rest should help Parsons in seeing his snap count on defense increase for a second-straight week.