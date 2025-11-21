default-cbs-image
Parsons (pectoral) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings,Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons has been dealing with a pectoral injury for the past few weeks, but was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since Week 10 this season. The 26-year-old will make his 11th start of the season Sunday versus Minnesota.

