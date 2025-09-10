Parsons (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

For a second week in a row to begin his tenure with the Packers, Parsons' status technically is up in the air for game action, but he still suited up for his debut with the team this past Sunday against the Lions and recorded his first sack in Green and Gold. His status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.