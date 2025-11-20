Packers' Micah Parsons: Still dealing with pectoral injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (pectoral) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Parsons has been on the injury report with back and pectoral injuries for much of the season, but he has yet to miss any games. Barring a setback, he should be ready to suit up for a Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.
