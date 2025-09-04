Coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons (back) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, LaFleur added that the Packers' training staff didn't need to adjust its plan for Parsons after he also was limited at Wednesday's padded practice. Since Parsons was traded from Dallas to Green Bay last Thursday, it's been revealed that he's been tending to a joint sprain in his back, which spurred his former team to order up a five-day plan of an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid prior to the deal. Despite Parsons still being hampered by the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that the pass rusher is expected to be available for Sunday's season opener against the Lions, though it what capacity remains to be seen.