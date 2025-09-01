Parsons is managing a joint sprain in his back and may be have an epidural injection administered in order to play in the Packers' regular-season opener against the Lions on Sunday, ESPN.com reports.

Parsons had reportedly been prescribed a five-day plan of an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid by the Cowboys prior to his being traded to Green Bay in exchange for two future first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. While Parsons has been practicing since arriving to Packers team facilities and is pushing to play Week 1, ESPN reports that his availability isn't fully guaranteed. As such, Parsons' activity level during Wednesday's first official practice report of the week will be worth monitoring closely.