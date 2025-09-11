Parsons (back) is listed as active Thursday against the Commanders, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers continue to take a cautious approach with Parsons' back injury, listing him as limited on all three practice reports for a second consecutive week. Now that he again has received the all clear for game action, his workload will be of interest just four days removed from earning 30 of 67 defensive snaps (45 percent) in a Week 1 win versus the Lions. While Washington QB Jayden Daniels is noted for his mobility, Parsons notched 4.5 sacks of him in six quarters of play in two matchups between the Cowboys and Commanders during the 2024 season.