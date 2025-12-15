Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Parsons may have suffered a torn ACL during the Packers' 34-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Parsons went to the locker room late in the third quarter after suffering a non-contact injury to his left knee. He'll undergo further tests to determine the exact severity of the injury, but if the ACL tear is confirmed, then the fifth-year pro will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season and could miss the start of the 2026 campaign. Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Arron Mosby and Rashan Gary will need to take on larger roles on defense in Parsons' absence.