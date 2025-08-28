Packers' Micah Parsons: Traded to GB, gets massive deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons is being traded to Green Bay from Dallas and has agreed to terms with the Packers on a four-year, $188 million dollar contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Parsons gets a massive new extension and becomes the immediate leader of Green Bay's pass rush, in a deal done just over one week in advance of the Packers' regular-season opener against Detroit. The three-time All-Pro will provide an immediate boost to his new team, and the full details regarding Dallas' trade compensation will follow shortly.
The Cowboys are seven-point underdogs against the Eagles in Week 1, while the Packers are one and a half-point favorites against the Vikings at online sports betting sites.
