Parsons is being traded to Green Bay from Dallas and has agreed to terms with the Packers on a four-year, $188 million dollar contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.



Parsons gets a massive new extension and becomes the immediate leader of Green Bay's pass rush, in a deal done just over one week in advance of the Packers' regular-season opener against Detroit. The three-time All-Pro will provide an immediate boost to his new team, and the full details regarding Dallas' trade compensation will follow shortly.



