Parsons recorded two tackles (one solo) during the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday.

Parsons played 53 of 63 defensive snaps (84.1 percent), but it wasn't until late in the fourth quarter when he recorded both of his tackles on back-to-back plays. It was the second straight game in which Parsons did not record a sack, though his 6.5 sacks (through nine regular-season games) is second most on the Packers behind Rashan Gary (7.5) and tied for 13th most in the NFL.