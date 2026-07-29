Packers' Micah Parsons: Unlikely to leave PUP during camp

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that it's "unlikely" Parsons (ACL) will be cleared to come off the active/PUP list during training camp, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Gutekunst didn't fully close the door on Parsons potentially returning to practice at some stage during camp, however, calling the star pass rusher a "little bit of a genetic freak," per Bill Huber of SI.com. That said, Green Bay has a definite history of exercising caution with recoveries related to ACL tears, and Parsons represents a tremendous investment for the team. If Parsons isn't cleared during camp and has to ultimately shift to the reserve/PUP list, he will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.