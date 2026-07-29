Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Packers' Micah Parsons: Unlikely to leave PUP during camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that it's "unlikely" Parsons (ACL) will be cleared to come off the active/PUP list during training camp, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Gutekunst didn't fully close the door on Parsons potentially returning to practice at some stage during camp, however, calling the star pass rusher a "little bit of a genetic freak," per Bill Huber of SI.com. That said, Green Bay has a definite history of exercising caution with recoveries related to ACL tears, and Parsons represents a tremendous investment for the team. If Parsons isn't cleared during camp and has to ultimately shift to the reserve/PUP list, he will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!