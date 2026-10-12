Parsons (knee) isn't expected to return to practice this week ahead of the Packers' Week 6 game against the Cowboys on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's unclear when Parsons' 21-day practice window will open, but the Packers are hoping the superstar pass rusher will be back on the field in October. Parsons is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in Week 15 of the 2025 season. For now, Green Bay will continue to rely on Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell as the team's top pass rushers, with Dani Dennis-Sutton and Brenton Cox providing depth at the position.