Parsons (knee) won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the pass rusher is expected to mix into team drills this week, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

This marks Parsons' second week of work since the Packers designated him for return from the reserve/PUP list last Wednesday. While an illness will delay his initial practice reps of this week, his potential return to team drills Thursday and/or Friday may mean a full listing is possible this time around. In any case, Friday's injury report will reveal if Parsons has a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings.