Parsons (knee/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Parsons now has put together back-to-back weeks of limited sessions as he inches closer to his first game action since Dec. 14, 2025, when he tore the ACL in his left knee. With a Week 11 bye on tap, he'll have a bit more time to get healthy before the Packers' Week 12 road matchup with the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which coincides with his 21-day practice window coming to a close.