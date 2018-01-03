Packers' Michael Clark: Gets chance late in season
Clark caught one pass for five yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished his rookie season with four receptions for 41 yards over two games.
Clark spent most of the year on the practice squad, but he got a chance to see some run late in the season thanks to injuries to his fellow receivers. The Packers like his size and athleticism, but he has minimal experience playing football after spending most of college playing basketball, so he is going to have some refining to do if he hopes to play a bigger role in his sophomore season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...