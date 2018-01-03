Clark caught one pass for five yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished his rookie season with four receptions for 41 yards over two games.

Clark spent most of the year on the practice squad, but he got a chance to see some run late in the season thanks to injuries to his fellow receivers. The Packers like his size and athleticism, but he has minimal experience playing football after spending most of college playing basketball, so he is going to have some refining to do if he hopes to play a bigger role in his sophomore season.