Packers' Michael Clark: Gets promotion to Green Bay

The Packers promoted Clark from their practice squad Friday.

At 6-foot-6 and 217 pounds, Clark offers plenty of size and athleticism, but a lack of experience -- he played just one season of college football at Marshall after previously playing Division 1 basketball at St. Francis (Pa.) -- makes him more of a long-term prospect than an on-field contributor for the Packers. He'll be seventh on the depth chart at wide receiver and will likely be inactive for any games so long as he remains on the 53-man roster.