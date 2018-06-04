Clark was absent from OTAs on Monday due to an ankle injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Clark is expected to serve as a depth option in the passing game in 2018 after getting his contract tendered by the Packers back in March, but if the ankle injury is going to affect his availability for a good portion of the offseason, it could have an impact on his standing on the team's roster. The Packers have a few more days of OTAs before the start of their mandatory minicamp.