Packers' Michael Clark: Nursing ankle injury
Clark was absent from OTAs on Monday due to an ankle injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Clark is expected to serve as a depth option in the passing game in 2018 after getting his contract tendered by the Packers back in March, but if the ankle injury is going to affect his availability for a good portion of the offseason, it could have an impact on his standing on the team's roster. The Packers have a few more days of OTAs before the start of their mandatory minicamp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.
-
2018 Fantasy Football position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year