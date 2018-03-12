The Packers tendered Clark's contract on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Clark will be back in Green Bay in 2018. The young wideout showed flashes of talent late last season, making him somewhat of a priority keepsake this offseason. While it's unclear as of what role Clark will have once September rolls around, the Packers will be playing the roster merry-go-round which could clear things up by the end of the month.