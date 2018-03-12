Packers' Michael Clark: Tendered by Green Bay
The Packers tendered Clark's contract on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
As an exclusive rights free agent, Clark will be back in Green Bay in 2018. The young wideout showed flashes of talent late last season, making him somewhat of a priority keepsake this offseason. While it's unclear as of what role Clark will have once September rolls around, the Packers will be playing the roster merry-go-round which could clear things up by the end of the month.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.