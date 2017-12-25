Packers' Michael Clark: Top target in NFL debut
Clark hauled in three of nine targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.
Clark, who the Packers promoted from the practice squad earlier this month, saw surprisingly heavy usage in his NFL debut. With Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out ahead of the contest and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) departing early, Clark logged 28 snaps and tied for the team lead in targets and receiving yardage. While quarterback Brett Hundley's lack of accuracy during the outing didn't help Clark's efficiency, the rookie did provide the highlight of the night for Green Bay with a diving 19-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. If Adams and Nelson are sidelined for the season finale Dec. 31 against the Lions, Clark could be busy once again as he looks to stake his claim to a larger role in the passing attack in 2018.
