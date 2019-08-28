Packers' Michael Tyson: Reverts to IR
Tyson (undisclosed) cleared waivers Tuesday and reverted to Green Bay's injured reserve, according to the league's official transactions log.
The nature of Tyson's injury remains unclear. In any case, the third-year pro will remain on IR for the 2019 season barring an injury settlement. The 26-year-old will turn his attention towards getting fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Baker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Snake draft tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Dozen to target
Heath Cummings' final version of sleepers featuresa dozen players being drafted outside of...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Dozen guys to get
Heath Cummings gives you 12 players who could win you your league with a breakout year.