Daniels had seven tackles (five solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Daniels was arguably the biggest difference maker for either team in Sunday's contest, consistently generating pressure in the middle of the Seahawks' offense. Daniels was on the field for 64 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps a year ago, but after taking part in an offseason regimen focused on improving his stamina -- detailed in this Complex story -- he was hoping to see more snaps in 2017. That was the case for at least one week, as according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, he was on the field for 40 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps Sunday -- a healthy 78 percent.