Daniels (hamstring) will not need surgery following an MRI that revealed only a minor hamstring issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers missed Daniels dearly Sunday as the team struggled to not only stop the run, but also create any consistent pressure on Matt Ryan. With the positive news Monday, it looks like he'll again be questionable for Week 3, but any worries of a long-term absence seem to have diminished.