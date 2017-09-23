Play

Daniels (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels did not participate at practice this week after exiting in the first defensive series against the Falcons. Rookie Montravius Adams (foot) will likely see a significant role if he is able to make his season debut against the Bengals on Sunday.

