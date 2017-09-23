Packers' Mike Daniels: Doubtful for Week 3
Daniels (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels did not participate at practice this week after exiting in the first defensive series against the Falcons. Rookie Montravius Adams (foot) will likely see a significant role if he is able to make his season debut against the Bengals on Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Kept out of practice with hip ailment•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Dealing with minor hamstring issue•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Out for game•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Questionable to return with hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Will play Sunday vs. Falcons•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...