Daniels, who injured his left leg during Monday's practice, is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Daniels left Monday's practice early after suffering a minor leg injury, but Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Daniels' issue shouldn't create any long-term problems. A clear-cut starter on the defensive line, Daniels could return to practice in a timely fashion if the injury is as mellow as it sounds.