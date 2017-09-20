Play

Daniels (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The hamstring injury that made Daniels leave Sunday's game against the Packers was deemed minor, but his hip injury is still lingering. He'll likely be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but Montravius Adams (foot) is healthy and will be able to fill in if Daniels can't go.

