Daniels (hip) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After suffering a hip injury in Week 2, Daniels was unable to take the field Sunday against the Bengals, but appears to be progressing in his recovery. That said, the fact that he was limited during Tuesday's session means it's unclear if he'll be ready for Thursday's tilt with the Bears. Considering it's a short week, the Packers could ultimately play it safe and hold Daniels out once again, so for now, consider him questionable.