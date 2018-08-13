Daniels (quadriceps) will be a limited participant in Monday's practice, The Athletic's Michael Cohen reports.

Daniels originally returned to limited participation in practice during Sunday's training camp session, and he'll test out the injured quad again Monday as the Packers won't rush their starting defensive lineman back into full action. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team keep Daniels sidelined for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Steelers.

More News
Our Latest Stories