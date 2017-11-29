Daniels had a season-high seven tackles and one sack against the Steelers on Sunday.

Daniels played 53 snaps Sunday, the most out of any Packers' defensive linemen. He continues to be instrumental in run defense, but he'll have less opportunities to stop the run against Tampa Bay in Week 13, as the Bucs averaged under 24 rushes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories