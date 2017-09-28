Packers' Mike Daniels: Not playing Thursday
Daniels (hip) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bears.
The Packers will be missing a stalwart presence on the defensive front for the second game in a row. Expect Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry to handle the majority of snaps afforded down linemen in Week 4.
