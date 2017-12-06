Packers' Mike Daniels: Notches half sack Sunday
Daniels posted four tackles and a half sack in Sunday's overtime win against Tampa Bay.
Daniels accrued 58 defensive snaps Sunday, more than any other player on the Packers' defensive line. The sixth-year pro is one of the top defensive assets in Green Bay, which is why he plays so much. However, it often doesn't translate to great fantasy performances, making him a risky IDP deployment.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.