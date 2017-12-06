Daniels posted four tackles and a half sack in Sunday's overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Daniels accrued 58 defensive snaps Sunday, more than any other player on the Packers' defensive line. The sixth-year pro is one of the top defensive assets in Green Bay, which is why he plays so much. However, it often doesn't translate to great fantasy performances, making him a risky IDP deployment.

