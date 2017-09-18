Packers' Mike Daniels: Out for game
Daniels (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game in Atlanta, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Daniels is the best player on the Packers' defensive line and quite possibly the best on the defense overall, so his absence is certainly a blow to the unit's chances of slowing down a high-powered Falcons offense -- especially since Green Bay is now left with only three healthy defensive linemen in Kenny Clark, Quinton Dial and Dean Lowry.
