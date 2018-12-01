Daniels (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Daniels sustained the foot injury Week 11 against the Seahawks and was unable to play against the Vikings. The 29-year-old indicated last week his season could be in jeopardy and that has now come to fruition. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though Daniels previously said he didn't suffer a fracture or undergo surgery. Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams and James Looney are the only remaining defensive ends currently on the Packers' roster.

