Packers' Mike Daniels: Out for season
Daniels (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Daniels sustained the foot injury Week 11 against the Seahawks and was unable to play against the Vikings. The 29-year-old indicated last week his season could be in jeopardy and that has now come to fruition. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though Daniels previously said he didn't suffer a fracture or undergo surgery. Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams and James Looney are the only remaining defensive ends currently on the Packers' roster.
More News
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Season in jeopardy•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Set to miss time with foot injury•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Mike Daniels: Good to go Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Ware set to step in with Hunt's release
Star running back Kareem Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday evening.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....