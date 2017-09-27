Daniels (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "It's definitely going to be a game-time decision," Daniels told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site Wednesday. "I made a significant amount of progress. I'm optimistic."

After missing the first game of his career due to a hip injury, Daniels' progress this week included limited practices both Tuesday and Wednesday. If active Thursday, his presence will help shore the Packers' run defense, which will be attempting to corral a true workhorse back in Jordan Howard.